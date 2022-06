HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – An early Sunday morning shooting at a Holland apartment complex has left a man dead, and police are looking for witnesses. Around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety were send to an apartment complex near Lincoln Avenue and East 39th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 36-year-old man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO