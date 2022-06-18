Police: Woman injured after accidental drive into Springdale Church porch

Police are not yet able to provide further details about the condition of a woman who was injured today when instead of going into reverse, she put her vehicle into drive and went into a screened in porch at a church in the Coots Lake area.

Emergency personnel had to cut the driver out of what looked to be an extended cab truck in a photo sent into Polk Today of the aftermath of the wreck. She was airlifted to an area hospital for further treatment following the incident at Springdale Baptist Church on Coots Lake Road.

Per Polk County Police, the woman had been at the church watering flowers and was getting ready to leave when instead of pulling out of the parking spot in reverse, her truck instead was in drive and she hit the accelerator and hit a screened in porch area at the church.

A helicopter was landed at Springdale at Highway 278 to take the woman for further treatment after emergency personnel had to cut her out of the vehicle.

Check back for any further details as they become available.