PG&E reports outage in San Luis Obispo near Hwy 101

UPDATE (12 p.m.) - According to PG&E's website, the power has returned in the affected areas.

(10:15 a.m.) - PG&E is reporting a power outage in San Luis Obispo.

The outage is currently near Hwy 101, affecting those off Madonna Rd. and Los Osos Valley Rd.

The estimated start time of the outage was at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

PG&E's outage map also shows that Laguna Lake Park may be impacted.

According to PG&E's website, the outage is affecting 2,232 customers in the area.

KSBY also experienced the outage.

It also appears that the Courtyard by Marriott San Luis Obispo and the Rose Garden Inn may have been affected.

PG&E reported that the estimated restoration time is 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.