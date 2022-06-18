ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Social conservative crowd cheers Herschel Walker after revelations of undiscussed kids

By Natalie Allison and Brittany Gibson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOysG_0gF6Fje300
“They didn’t do anything but make me want to fight harder, because I’m tired of people misleading the American people,” Herschel Walker said. | Megan Varner/Getty Images

NASHVILLE — Herschel Walker received resounding applause from evangelical Christian activists on Saturday, following revelations he had fathered three children he had not previously discussed publicly.

The half-full room of conference-goers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering in Nashville went wild for Walker — perhaps the most high-profile Republican Senate candidate this cycle running in one of the most contested races.

In an onstage interview with Walker, Faith & Freedom founder Ralph Reed addressed the recent barrage of news stories by saying “Democrats and the media” were “firing artillery” at the candidate. Walker, in turn, said he loves and has never “denied” any of his children, before accusing unnamed forces of trying to mislead his family members.

“They didn’t do anything but make me want to fight harder, because I’m tired of people misleading the American people,” Walker said. “I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

From there, Walker quickly pivoted to the need for America to become energy independent and decried those trying to “confuse” people “with racism over here” and the “Build Back Better Plan over here.”

The reception Walker received at the conference is an early indication that self-identified religious conservatives will give him a pass for a biographical detail at odds with their stated mission.

The former Heisman winner stands accused of hiding from the public three children that he had with multiple women outside of marriage. And both Walker and his oldest son, Christian Walker, have been critical of absent fathers. The Daily Beast reported that at least one of the mothers of Walker’s unacknowledged children had to take legal action to receive child support payments.

Paulina Macfoy, an Atlanta resident attending the conference, said “Jesus Christ will answer” the question of how Walker’s parenting decisions square with his faith and his repeated criticism of absent fathers. Macfoy maintained that she believes Walker is a “good candidate” because he “stands for family,” and said it was a “waste of time” to report on his personal life.

“He who is without sin, cast the first stone,” she said.



Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this November in the swing state, in a race that could shift control of the Senate. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has embraced many socially conservative stances, including the importance of being a good father — a message he has targeted specifically to Black audiences.

In an interview, Reed said he did not believe the recent news coverage would hurt Walker’s chances of defeating Warnock. He praised Walker’s public commitment to his faith.

“I’ve worked on every campaign in Georgia, virtually, since 1976,” Reed said. “I’ve never seen a candidate that open about his faith, ever, on the Republican side.”

When it comes to his family, Walker said he didn’t try to hide his children and disclosed their names and ages on a government form in 2018. The Walker campaign shared a photo of the document with POLITICO after the Daily Beast’s reporting. The header on that form stated that “none of the information below will be shared outside of the PCSFN office.”

Walker is a hero among Georgia football fans. He’s been a public figure in the state since retiring from professional football. His popularity was confirmed when he dominated the state’s GOP primary election in May. His celebrity persona, along with a national political climate expected to benefit Republicans this year, may mean Walker can absorb the negative attention.

But inconsistencies and controversies not only around his children, but also surrounding his business record, could turn off swing voters in a state that has seen a growing number of Democrats in recent election cycles. Walker has also been called out for lying about graduating from the University of Georgia. He left after his junior year. He also said that he was a member of law enforcement in Cobb County and trained with the FBI. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found no evidence this was true. The Cobb County Police Department, a county neighboring Atlanta, also said it “had no record of involvement with Walker,” the newspaper reported.

Walker has also asserted that Trump never said that the election was stolen, in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that, because he never said that to me,” Walker said. Trump has repeatedly said the 2020 election was stolen, including a week ago in his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt .

Walker avoided debates during the primary and has so far limited interviews with media outlets that aren’t conservative. His appearance at the Faith & Freedom conference consisted of a conversation with Reed, rather than a speech like most of the other candidates and office-holders who took the stage.

Comments / 292

maaven shadowrend
3d ago

Herschel Walker is living proof of just how dangerous Trump's endorsements are...this dude has well documented mental health issues and has no business in government

Reply(34)
195
My Mindset
3d ago

So… conservatives cheer a man who has three illegitimate children who he did not publicly acknowledge until he was forced to? Who had had to be taken to court to support at least one of them? Wow…. How far the morals and values of conservatives has diminished…

Reply(29)
107
Elizabeth Wiesel
3d ago

it will be irresponsible for anyone in Georgia to vote for Herschel Walker since you people don't want to listen all the blessings of Georgia will be revoked a partial walking becomes US senator it's clearly that this man is not qualified it's clearly he don't have the mindset on the education or practical experience even knowledge he's a puppet you might as well allow him to fly the space shuttle without his experience better yet allow him to pilot a boat the size of an air carrier this man would run you to ground he's there as a counterfeit and anybody that vote for Herschel Walker has denied the Faith and freedoms he's not a family man in practice is not this is reckless behavior so I guess Donald J Trump has replaced the Lord Jesus Christ so no more blessings curses that's what you're asking for don't use your vote recklessly

Reply(8)
94
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ralph Reed
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy