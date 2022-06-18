ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Tre Hargett arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo

By The Associated Press, Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWTHX_0gF6FdLh00

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after leaving from Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester.

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and posted a $2,000 bail several hours later, according to booking records.

Saturday morning, Hargett released a statement about his arrest.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward,” the statement said.

Hargett was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the secretary of state's website. Hargett is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Manchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Manchester, TN
Crime & Safety
Tullahoma, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
Crime & Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee couple charged with leaving child in car at casino

A middle Tennessee couple was arrested on Saturday, after authorities said they left a child alone in a car while at a casino. Harrah's security called Metropolis police after reportedly locating the child in the car. According to surveillance video, the 11-year-old was left for over 90 minutes. Accoriding to...
METROPOLIS, IL
radionwtn.com

Secretary Of State Hargett Arrested For DUI

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested late Friday night for DUI after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival. Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail around midnight and posted a $2,000 bail around 6 a.m. Saturday. Hargett’s office released the following statement: “On Friday night after leaving the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 3-Vehicle Crash Monday PM

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the Monday (6/20/2022) evening crash that occurred at 6:42PM at the intersection of NW Broad Street and N. Thompson Lane. A citizen phoned police to report that a vehicle was on its side with possible entrapment. It has also been confirmed that three vehicles were...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Appeal denied for Murfreesboro man convicted in the 2015 death of a Lascassas resident

An appeal filed by a Murfreesboro man who was convicted for killing a Lascassas resident in 2015 has once again been denied - - this time, by the Tennessee Supreme Court. In 2015, WGNS reported on the murder of a Lascassas man who was shot and killed at Kings Crossing Apartments in Murfreesboro (1710 East Northfield Boulevard). 40-Year-old Jesse Sliepenbeek was killed by Dewey Abbott, III in Abbott’s apartment.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police want to speak with 'Person of Interest' in an alleged stolen, altered, forged, check incident

(MURFREESBORO) Recognize this man? Murfreesboro Police wish to talk with him in connection to an alleged incident at F & M Bank (Memorial Blvd.). Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said, "On June 15th, someone tried to pass a stolen, altered, and forged check at the F & M Bank on Memorial Blvd. The bank employees followed the proper protocol and prevented the transaction from occurring."
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Influence#The Department Of State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy