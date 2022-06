DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who stopped in front of a home and stole a lawnmower out of a front yard. According to Livingston Parish deputies, the homeowner caught the theft on surveillance footage. Deputies said the video shows a black sedan pulling up to the front of the house, a woman getting out, loading the lawnmower in the car then driving away.

