San Marcos, CA

North County Local Athletes In 2022 College World Series & MLB

By Steve
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Willauer – 2022 College World Series in Omaha, NE-Notre Dame 7 Texas 3 ND: San Marcos alum...

thevistapress.com

San Diego Scottish Highland Games -Scotland Is Back!

Vista, CA, June — It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since we’ve seen you last. But this year, Scotland is BACK! Join us for the San Diego Scottish Highland Games Saturday June 25 – Sunday June 26, at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, CA, 9am-5pm both days. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, and range from $5-$15, with a discount for senior citizens, and military members.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Diego Scottish Highland Games at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista this Weekend

VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Our City: Best Hikes in San Diego

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty:  moderate to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

CBX Opens New $100M Passenger Facility

A new, privately owned screening facility recently opened at the General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Airport (also known as the Tijuana International Airport) has major cross-border significance, local leaders say. The $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility using the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge will reduce Cross Border Xpress' passenger wait...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Senator Brian Jones Will Host A Town Hall In Escondido This Weekend

Who? Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee), Escondido Community Leaders, and residents of Senate District 38 (North & East San Diego County). What? A town hall hosted by Senator Jones and open to all residents of Senate District 38 (North & East San Diego County). Senator Jones will be discussing and answering questions about state issues.
ESCONDIDO, CA
PLANetizen

Waterfront Wonder: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-USD Student Ups Ante, Sues San Diego Unified, Former Lawyers for Defamation

As promised, Trump supporter Nicholas “Nick” Ratekin this month filed for a change of venue in his breach-of-contract suit against the University of San Diego. His reasons for wanting his November 2022 trial moved to another county include the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 274,205 in San Diego County, tilting the jury pool against him.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

