North County Local Athletes In 2022 College World Series & MLB

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.

