Post 26 softball debuts, makes history for Aiken

By Kyle Dawson
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
History for Aiken Post 26 started with a simple question from a stranger.

David Savage, who oversees Post 26's baseball teams, was in attendance last summer as Aiken's 15-and-under American Legion team was competing for a state championship in its first year as a program.

He remembers sitting at the game, and around the start of the fourth inning a young woman approached him and asked if he was the Coach Savage who's over the American Legion baseball teams. He replied that yes, that's him, when she followed up with another question.

"Well how come you don't have a girls' team playing?," she asked.

Fastpitch softball was brand new to the American Legion scene, and the first season had been played without a team from Aiken Post 26. Savage set out to make sure that wouldn't happen again moving forward, and Wednesday marked the team's first home game.

"That just struck a nerve with me," he said. "That's exactly how it started, and that stayed on my mind for the next several months into this year - this was last July, now. I thought how bold that young lady was to walk up to me and say that to me, someone she did not know. I said, 'You know what? We're going to put a girls' team on the field this year."

There are always some big hurdles that need to be cleared before any season, much less one for a new team, and Post 26 got over a big one by securing sponsorship for the softball team. Up next? Finding a coach.

That got the softball team off to a late start, because it's hard to convince players to come out for the team when it doesn't yet have a coach. Savage wasn't interested in finding a coach just for the first year - he wanted to find someone to build it for years to come and turn it into an elite program.

John Nelson was recommended to Savage, and Post 26 softball found its leader. That left them with about a week to get ready for tryouts, but they were still able to put together a roster of 13 familiar names from the local high school scene.

Nelson recruited assistant coaches Katie Anderson from South Aiken and Dani Frank from Midland Valley, and they quickly got to work preparing for the season.

Post 26's players range in age from rising high school freshmen to a recent graduate, so it's a young roster - by contrast, Savage said Wednesday that opposing Greenwood Post 20, the inaugural state champions, is primarily composed of college-level players.

The season's remaining home games will be played on Field 8 at Citizens Park - the opener was played on Field 6 - and the next home date is scheduled for Monday against Mid-Carolina. Post 26 will also play Abbeville (June 27 at home) and Ridge Spring-Monetta (July 5 on the road, July 7 at home) before the postseason begins.

The official team program will debut this week, with information about all four squads - three baseball, one softball - that represent Post 26.

It may rub the boys the wrong way, but Savage said the girls will be featured on the cover - after all, they're the ones making history.

Being a part of the Post 26 program will give them the opportunity to experience what the boys have for years, and they'll spend the summer learning lessons that aren't part of their usual high school or travel ball training.

"I call it Americanism," Savage said, "where they say a creed ... the American Legion creed, before the game starts. They learn to stand properly for the national anthem, not talk, because if I catch them they're going to run poles.

"We try to teach them a little bit about veterans and what they stand for. We'll go out during the season and talk to them a little bit. The main thing is just kind of instilling what we call Americanism into them."

