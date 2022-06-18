Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Valencia. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly east into the Rio Grande Valley from Bosque Farms to Los Lunas and Belen. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Los Lunas, Belen, Valencia, Bosque Farms, Tome, Los Chaves, Rio Communities North, Los Trujillos-Gabaldon, Rio Communities, El Cerro Mission, Jarales, Casa Colorada, Meadow Lake, Peralta and Adelino. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 185 and 207. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

VALENCIA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO