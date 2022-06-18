LaTanya Butler Named Principal Of Berkeley Middle School

Pictured: LaTanya Butler (Credit: Berkeley County School District)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County School District recently named LaTanya Butler as the new principal of Berkeley Middle.

The school board voted to appoint Butler as the new principal at Tuesday’s board meeting. Former principal Mike Wilkerson is joining the administrative team at Philip Simmons High, according to the school district.

Butler has served in the district for almost 13 years. She started at St. Stephen Middle before switching to Westview Middle, and most recently joined Goose Creek High nine years ago as a social studies teacher. For the last eight years, she has served as an assistant principal at the high school. She was recently named Berkeley County School District’s Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year, BCSD said.

While she will miss Goose Creek High, Butler said she is excited to lead Berkeley Middle and get back into a middle school setting, saying her time as a middle school teacher is where she truly thrived in her career.

“That’s where I learned to be a good teacher,” she said, adding, “Middle school is where I grew as a teacher.”

Butler said being at the middle school will allow her more opportunities to work with instruction, and that she and her team will be able to “move the needle” more by looking at testing data and implementing strategies to help test scores.

Butler promises the Berkeley Middle community that she will work to be a responsive leader who is accessible and communicative. She plans to invite parents to be involved in the school, and is looking forward to having more community engagement through business partners.

“We’re going to take baby steps to get to where we need to go,” she said.

Butler grew up in the Goose Creek area and has had many family members who attended Goose Creek High. She said she will miss the high school but is ready for a new challenge.

“I think Berkeley Middle is exactly where I need to be right now,” she said.

News release courtesy of Monica Kreber/Berkeley County School District.

The post LaTanya Butler Named Principal Of Berkeley Middle School appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .