NBA

North Carolina lands Northwestern transfer Pete Nance

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance announced Saturday he is transferring to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-10 senior averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30 games (29 starts) with the Wildcats in 2021-22.

“Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super excited about the next steps,” Nance posted Saturday on Twitter along with a farewell letter to his “Northwestern Family” and a photo of himself in a Tar Heels uniform.

He played in 107 games (74 starts) over four seasons at Northwestern and averaged 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season, Nance declared for the NBA draft and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He withdrew from the draft earlier this month.

North Carolina has four starters returning from a team that lost to Kansas in the national championship game. Nance is a likely replacement for the fifth starter from that 29-10 squad, departed senior Brady Manek.

–Field Level Media

wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Illinois is trying to rename Asian carp

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Illinois is trying to get the Asian carp renamed as part of a marketing campaign that’ll help land the fish in restaurants and on dinner tables. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year to have the name change formally approved. IDNR is expected to unveil the new fish name later this week.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
