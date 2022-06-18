FREE Computer Classes in Anniston

Jacksonville, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 and June 28th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. The Jacksonville (AL) Public Library is hosting this event. (Ages 13 & up) Come in or call to register for a slot May 31st-June 24th! Spaces are limited. If they fill up, there will be a waiting list. There will be three one hour sessions on June 25th and four one hour sessions on June 28th. Groups of 6-8 have one hour to complete the puzzles and escape. You can sign up with fewer to join another partial group. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

