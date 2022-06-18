ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Sweet Summer Socials in Jacksonville

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am Amy Angel Team – Keller Williams Realty Group will be hosting a Sweet Summer Social. Ready for S U M M E R?! Amy Angel sure is! The Amy Angel Team’s Sweet Summer Social event is at Mad Hatter Cupcake Shop! Make sure you are on the VIP list to receive your treat! http://eepurl.com/gk49i9

Comments / 0

 

Calhoun Journal

Lunch Munch Movies at Noon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites you to Bring your lunch and enjoy a FREE family friendly movie on the library’s big screen! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen & Adult Escape Room Hosted in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 and June 28th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. The Jacksonville (AL) Public Library is hosting this event. (Ages 13 & up) Come in or call to register for a slot May 31st-June 24th! Spaces are limited. If they fill up, there will be a waiting list. There will be three one hour sessions on June 25th and four one hour sessions on June 28th. Groups of 6-8 have one hour to complete the puzzles and escape. You can sign up with fewer to join another partial group. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Live Trivia in Jacksonville, Oxford, and Anniston

Calhoun County, AL – Events by North Alabama Trivia. Jacksonville – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts Hot Wings in Jacksonville every Wednesday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts of Jacksonville!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play! The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab at Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Pour over some super science fun with The Science Lady! Liquid Lab is an exciting, engaging journey through some really cool and really cold liquids. You’ll be mesmerized by molecules and stupefied by density. We get a sinking feeling that will love this show! Water you waiting for? See you there! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wildflowers and All the Rest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the Iron City Roadside Stand will be set up at 1316 Iron City Cutoff, Anniston, AL 36207. Come grab a bouquet and enjoy a view of pretty flowers at the new new location! Flowers will be ready at the end of June. The date may change depending on when blooms start coming in. The honor system is used so people can place their payment in a slot opening located on the stand. PayPal is katelynsturner@gmail.com if you prefer not to pay cash.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more.  Hotdogs, hamburgers, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The city of Jacksonville is hosting a second, quarterly Downtown Strategic Vision meeting and want to hear from you! Visit the Jacksonville Public Library at 6:00 pm on June 23 to hear from city leaders and the Jacksonville Merchants on the Square. Small business owners, take note: members of the East Alabama Regional Planning […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sand Art for Jacksonville Teens

Jacksonville, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The Jacksonville Public Library invites teens to come fill sea creature bottles with bright and colorful sand! This is a part of he Oceans of Possibilities themed summer program. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

