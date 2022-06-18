ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested for attacking 3 people with 'edged weapon' at SFO

By Lucy Fasano
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A suspect has been arrested for attacking three travelers with an "edged weapon" at San Francisco International Airport Friday night.

San Francisco police confirmed to KCBS Radio that a man drove to the airport at about 6 p.m., walked into the International Terminal toward the departure terminal and attacked three men with an "edged weapon." The attack was in the pre-security area of the terminal, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle .

Police took the suspect into custody but his pending charges were not released, the police said. The three victims were treated at the scene and released with non-life-threatening injuries. The three victims left to continue their travels and airport operations weren't affected by the incident.

The motive for the attack is still unknown, the Chronicle reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

IN THIS ARTICLE
