Fernando Alonso fastest in final practice amid challenging conditions in Canada

By Mark Mann-Bryans
 3 days ago

Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in a wet third practice session ahead of Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Alpine driver set the pace on the intermediate tyre with changeable conditions around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, where reigning champion and championship leader Max Verstappen just about kept his car out of the wall following a spin at the end of the hour.

Alonso set a time of one minute 33.836 seconds to top the time sheets ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen ended the session down in ninth, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc not taking part as he replaced several parts of his power unit, meaning he is set to start the race from the back row.

Sebastian Vettel was third fastest ahead of the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon, with the two McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris fifth and sixth respectively.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggling down in 15th place.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10 for Ferrari, with more inclement weather forecast before the qualifying session.

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
Red Bull chief twists knife on Mercedes over porpoising push that ‘backfired’

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the FIA’s intervention on ‘porpoising’ has backfired on rivals Mercedes following complaints over driver safety from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff. Both Hamilton and Russell were left in pain following the street circuits in Monte Carlo and Baku due to the low ride of the Mercedes and the bouncing of the car, which triggered a controversial technical directive from the FIA ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.Red Bull boss Christian Horner argued Mercedes’ struggles were down to the design of their car, rather than the FIA’s regulations,...
