ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida Deputies Punished For Leaking Bob Saget’s Death Before Notifying His Family

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After deputies arrived to the hotel where beloved actor Bob Saget sustained fatal head trauma, an investigative report shows that two officers were itching to tell friends and...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Melbourne police conducting death investigation in Wickham Park

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Wickham Park. Detectives said they are currently on the scene in addition to personnel from the medical examiner’s office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish...
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Father of Tyre Sampson, attorney call for dismantling of Orlando FreeFall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The father of a 14-year-old boy who fatally fell from an Orlando attraction demanded that ICON Park tear down the Orlando FreeFall ride Monday. “The goal is is to get 25,000 signed petitions to get this ride taken down,” said Yarnell Sampson — Tyre Sampson’s father — who spoke alongside his lawyer, Ben Crump. “What my wish is — I would like to have a permanent memorial here for my son stating that he had passed away and his legacy will live on and give proper respect to the dead that needs it.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Firefighters rescue worker pinned in tree in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree. Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital...
LONGWOOD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
click orlando

Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP. Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.
DEBARY, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Deputies Punished#Wesh
mynews13.com

Mother waits for FHP trooper in totaled car for 15 hours

ORLANDO, Fla.— Waiting all night, that's what a mother did as she waited 15 hours for a FHP trooper to get out to the scene of a crash. Katrina Dailey was Door Dashing, when someone hit her car, totaling it. Because of staffing shortages, Dailey waited 15 hours for...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after leaving scene of argument

A Leesburg woman was arrested late Sunday night in Eustis for driving under the influence after being in a verbal altercation in Tavares. Lake County deputies had been called to the location of the argument in Tavares. When the deputies arrived they were told that the women involved in the altercation had left and that they had gone in the direction of Eustis. The deputy called the Eustis Communications Center and advised the dispatcher that the women had been drinking and were heading toward Eustis.
EUSTIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

1 injured, several pets killed in Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital and several pets were killed Sunday in a house fire in Seminole County, fire officials said. The fire broke out on Camellia Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Officials with the Seminole County Fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 shot at DeBary IHOP, Volusia deputies investigating

DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a Friday shooting at an IHOP in DeBary. The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured. Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy