Link Jarrett reveals how Notre Dame pitching shut down Texas bats in CWS Game 1 win

Notre Dame baseball's Will Mercer (left) and Jack Brannigan (right) played key roles on the pitcher's mound in an Irish win over Florida State earlier this season. (Photo by Notre Dame Athletics)

Notre Dame got some huge pitching performances Friday night to defeat Texas in the College World Series. Afterward, Link Jarrett did a full breakdown of what he saw from John Michael Bertrand, Alex Rao and Jack Findlay.

The three pitchers combined for nine innings of six-hit ball, and Rao and Findlay held Texas hitless for the last 3.2 innings. In fact, Texas failed to notch an extra-base hit all season. Jarrett spoke highly of Bertrand’s ability to use the whole plate with his fastball — something that can catch hitters off guard.

But on top of that, Bertrand can also mix up speeds, which Jarrett said creates a huge advantage.

“[Bertrand] can really pitch to both sides of the plate. And when a pitcher can do that with a fastball alone, I mean, that’s a lot to try to manage,” Jarrett said. “He’s got some feel and he’ll manipulate it based on what he senses with a particular hitter, how he looks in the box, the stride, like what it looks like to him. So we’re talking going to both sides of the plate. But like he told you, he’ll almost run that thing a little further away if he thinks that’s the answer.

“It’s not just a fastball away. And then when he goes in, it’s sometimes he can really four-seam it, like he said, and almost cut it in there a little bit. So just that by itself is pretty good. And then the up fastball, Hansen did a nice job with the up fastball, probably did a better job than we did going up in the zone. And this is a stadium today you can throw up fastballs. You’re not doing it in Knoxville, not if you want to throw the same ball again.”

Link Jarrett on Charles Schwab Field: ‘This is a big park’

Jarrett also acknowledged the stadium can create some advantages, as well. He compared baseball stadiums to basketball courts, saying teams have to be prepared for the changing distances and conditions. He pointed to some plays that would’ve been different at other stadiums across the country.

“There were a couple balls in center field, if we weren’t here they would have had their extra base hits, to be honest with you. It’s just different,” Jarrett said. “The basketball court is the same size everywhere. The baseball field is not. And the elements affect it.

“This is a big park. The only place the ball was going out was over the right fielder’s head, like in that lane or to the line.”