Montana Warren, Jordan Lester commit to TCU

(Getty Images)

TCU has landed two in-state prospects Saturday as both Marshall (Texas) three-star safety Montana Warren and Mesquite (Texas) Horn safety Jordan Lester announced their commitments to the Horned Frogs.

Warren is the No. 633 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Lester currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.8k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Horned Frogs now have 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 22nd in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.