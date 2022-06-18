ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Montana Warren, Jordan Lester commit to TCU

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zjcG_0gF6D9Dg00
(Getty Images)

TCU has landed two in-state prospects Saturday as both Marshall (Texas) three-star safety Montana Warren and Mesquite (Texas) Horn safety Jordan Lester announced their commitments to the Horned Frogs.

Warren is the No. 633 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Lester currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.8k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Horned Frogs now have 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 22nd in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas lands Father's Day commitment from 2023 Texas safety

Sam Pittman has something extra to celebrate this Father’s Day. Christian Ford, a class of 2023 safety out of McKinney, Texas, committed to play for Pittman’s Arkansas squad on Sunday. Ford made the announcement on his Twitter acount:. Ford is rated 3-stars, the No. 50 safety and No....
MCKINNEY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southlake's Nicco Cole remembered on, off baseball field

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — After an 8-5 victory over Reagan High School, the Southlake Carroll baseball program won its fifth 6A state championship. One young man who’s no longer with us inspired this year’s title team. He was a pivotal part to setting the standard for the Dragons.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Montana State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Mesquite, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Football
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Police Officer Wins Bronze at Special Olympics USA Games

Sgt. Leonard Lake is winning on the streets of Arlington as well as on the court. Sgt. Lake is the supervisor of the Entertainment District & Tourism Unit, which is responsible for patrolling the area around Arlington's stadiums, theme parks, and other major venues. He’s also a proud volunteer and mentor with Special Olympics Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Crown Royal Continues to Champion the Rodeo Community at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Celebration of Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, Crown Royal is toasting to the people that keep our communities thriving as the official whisky sponsor of Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. For generations the cowboy lifestyle and their rodeo icons have impacted our country’s culture and Crown Royal is proud to amplify those voices and their important place in our history with this new partnership.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Horned Frogs
starlocalmedia.com

UIL to keep soccer as spring sport; rejects proposals for freshmen competing in varsity sports, shot clock

When The Colony girls basketball team suited up for its Jan. 21 District 10-5A game at Prosper Rock Hill, the Lady Cougars had only six varsity players available. One of those players was freshman Jayla Jones. If she wasn’t available to play, then The Colony would be down to five players. Not only would everyone have to play the entire game, but in the event that someone fouled out, the Lady Cougars wouldn’t have had enough players to play with.
THE COLONY, TX
WFAA

North Texas new home sales, pending sales and prices still rising

DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
papercitymag.com

The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago. “The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Rangers Will Trade Tickets for Blood Donations

The Texas Rangers are going to bat for Texans in need of lifesaving transfusions by offering vouchers for tickets in trade for blood donations. The team announced Monday they're hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and those who take part will receive a voucher for two tickets on the upper level.
DALLAS, TX
B106

Texas Has the Top 2 Safest Cities in the U.S. And 8 of the Top 20

The website SmartAsset compiled their list of the "2022 Safest Cities in the Country" and the Lone Star State landed eight in the top 20. What city do you think was the safest? Let's find out. Violent Crime in America. According to a report from Council on Criminal Justice, violent...
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
visitdallas.com

Cheryl Finfrock The Ties That Bind

Where: Ro2 Art in The Cedars 1501 S. Ervay St. Dallas, TX 75215 When: June 18 – July 15 , 2022 Opening Reception: Saturday, June 18, 7-10 PM Dallas, June 2022 - Ro2 Art is proud to present Cheryl Finfrock: The Ties That Bind. The exhibition will run from June 18 through July 15, 2022, with an opening reception held at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located at 1501 S. Ervay St, Dallas, TX, 75215 on Saturday, June 18 from 7-10 PM.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Empty Nest: TxDOT Cameras Capture Baby Hawk Grow Up Over Irving Highway

When you're on Texas 114 at Rochelle Boulevard in Irving, you can't see all the eyes that are on you. The Texas Department of Transportation has a camera so the operations center can keep an eye out for trouble, but there's another set of eyes watching like a hawk. Red-tailed...
IRVING, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy