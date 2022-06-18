ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star LB Dee Crayton commits to Clemson

By Hayes Fawcett about 6 hours
Four-Star LB Dee Crayton commits to Clemson.

Four-star linebacker Dee Crayton of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High announced his commitment to Clemson Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pounder chose the Tigers over Penn State and Auburn.

Crayton on why he chose Clemson

“Clemson feels like home literally every time I go on campus,” Crayton said. “The constant recruitment and time put into me even before my offer is one thing that greatly stands out. I’ve had a great relationship with coach Wes. I was actually the first linebacker to get offered by him when he got the defensive coordinator job. The people, facilities and football are the best in the country! It was a great fit for me, and my family loves Clemson. It is a very convenient commute only being 2 hours and I just love everything about the program.”

“Also Trenton Simpson and I both have the same head coach in high school so we already have that connection. This winning program has been excelling ever since I started watching Clemson football when I was young. Other top players also feel the same way. This class is Going to be CRAZY. Definitely top 3, potentially number one.”

Crayton and coach Wes Goodwin have strong relationship

“Coach Wes and I talk almost every day. We talk about everything, not just football. He’s always checking up rather it be about school family or any things going on in my life,” Crayton said. “He was one of the most genuine coaches in the recruitment process which you really want, considering this is a business. We talk about me playing the will and Mike being versatile in both my blitzing and coverage skills.“

Crayton joins coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ No.6 class in the 2023 Consensus Team Rankings, alongside Christopher Vizzina, Vic Burley, and others.

“Off-ball linebacker who excels as a blitzer and run defender,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Measured at around 6-foot-1.5, 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Plays on the edge and as an inside linebacker for his high school. Projects in an off-ball role, likely inside, at the next level. Instinctive and physical. Best when moving forward. Reads plays quickly and tackles with authority as a run defender. Also shows good timing as a blitzer.”

“Will need to develop in coverage, where he looks to have average play speed.Lacks length with a 6-foot-1 wing-span and 30-inch arms. Younger for the class, not turning 17 years old until August of his senior year.”

He ranks as the No. 320 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting services. The 2023 prospect also tabs in at the No. 27 linebacker and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia.

