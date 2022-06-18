Skip Johnson provides injury updates on Oklahoma stars

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Skip Johnson and Oklahoma enjoyed a fantastic victory over Texas A&M on Friday, but it came at a cost for the Sooners.

First, infielder Brett Squires suffered a broken hand, aggravating it when he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt. ESPN’s Dani Wexelman confirmed it’s a broken hand, and Squires is now out for the rest of the CWS.

Additionally, Oklahoma outfielder Kendall Pettis has fought through injuries all season long, but Sooners faithful held their collective breath when he was hit by an errant pitch. After the team’s victory, Johnson spoke about the injuries to both players.

“I didn’t get to talk to Kendall. I talked to Brett and just told him I was sorry. He worked really hard. His at-bats got a whole lot better. And I’m proud of these kids,” stated Johnson. “They’re just a team full of Davids. That’s all they are, guys who believe in each other. That’s what I have to say, because that’s what it’s about, really.

“For him, he started really turning the corner on having quality at-bats. And that was really, really big.”

Squires has a .312 batting average for Oklahoma this year and started 38 games for the Sooners this year. He also hit seven home runs and drove in 33 RBI to help Oklahoma to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.

Luckily, it looks like Pettis will be alright, as his services will be needed for the remainder of the Sooners’ run. As Oklahoma and Skip Johnson look to continue their success, Brett Squires will surely be missed, but he’ll be rooting his team on, as anyone else would do in his position.

Skip Johnson reveals difference in Oklahoma’s win over Texas A&M

Skip Johnson was elated with his team’s performance in Oklahoma‘s victory over Texas A&M in their opening game of the College World Series.

The Sooners jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the game, never looking back against the Aggies. Afterwards, Johnson explained what he thought was the difference in his team’s victory.

“I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum in the game, early in the game,” stated Johnson. “Settled Jake down a little bit early. Then having the long inning in the second inning was even tougher on him because you sit there, don’t get to play catch in the dugout even though it’s hot. Only get five warm-ups in between. I thought the defense played really good. They were a tough lineup. Credit to them. They fouled a lot of pitches off and grinded bats on you. In the middle innings we kept it going. And then really helped us late to score run to take the momentum back on our side.

“I think that’s the biggest difference is we gather the momentum and kept the momentum and then gave it away and then got it back. And really proud of the kids — or not kids, young men — for battling and grinding out pitch to pitch.”

In their next game, Oklahoma will be looking for more of the same. However, the Sooners will be facing arguably the hottest team in the nation, as Skip Johnson’s bunch is slated to face Notre Dame on Sunday.