ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Skip Johnson provides injury updates on Oklahoma stars

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIrIM_0gF6Cwyt00
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Skip Johnson and Oklahoma enjoyed a fantastic victory over Texas A&M on Friday, but it came at a cost for the Sooners.

First, infielder Brett Squires suffered a broken hand, aggravating it when he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt. ESPN’s Dani Wexelman confirmed it’s a broken hand, and Squires is now out for the rest of the CWS.

Additionally, Oklahoma outfielder Kendall Pettis has fought through injuries all season long, but Sooners faithful held their collective breath when he was hit by an errant pitch. After the team’s victory, Johnson spoke about the injuries to both players.

“I didn’t get to talk to Kendall. I talked to Brett and just told him I was sorry. He worked really hard. His at-bats got a whole lot better. And I’m proud of these kids,” stated Johnson. “They’re just a team full of Davids. That’s all they are, guys who believe in each other. That’s what I have to say, because that’s what it’s about, really.

“For him, he started really turning the corner on having quality at-bats. And that was really, really big.”

Squires has a .312 batting average for Oklahoma this year and started 38 games for the Sooners this year. He also hit seven home runs and drove in 33 RBI to help Oklahoma to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.

Luckily, it looks like Pettis will be alright, as his services will be needed for the remainder of the Sooners’ run. As Oklahoma and Skip Johnson look to continue their success, Brett Squires will surely be missed, but he’ll be rooting his team on, as anyone else would do in his position.

Skip Johnson reveals difference in Oklahoma’s win over Texas A&M

Skip Johnson was elated with his team’s performance in Oklahoma‘s victory over Texas A&M in their opening game of the College World Series.

The Sooners jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the game, never looking back against the Aggies. Afterwards, Johnson explained what he thought was the difference in his team’s victory.

“I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum in the game, early in the game,” stated Johnson. “Settled Jake down a little bit early. Then having the long inning in the second inning was even tougher on him because you sit there, don’t get to play catch in the dugout even though it’s hot. Only get five warm-ups in between. I thought the defense played really good. They were a tough lineup. Credit to them. They fouled a lot of pitches off and grinded bats on you. In the middle innings we kept it going. And then really helped us late to score run to take the momentum back on our side.

“I think that’s the biggest difference is we gather the momentum and kept the momentum and then gave it away and then got it back. And really proud of the kids — or not kids, young men — for battling and grinding out pitch to pitch.”

In their next game, Oklahoma will be looking for more of the same. However, the Sooners will be facing arguably the hottest team in the nation, as Skip Johnson’s bunch is slated to face Notre Dame on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The first team has been eliminated from Omaha, as the Texas Longhorns were sent home out of the losers bracket in the College World Series on Sunday. Now, the odds to win the 2022 College World Series have been updated entering Monday’s slate of games, according to FanDuel. In...
OMAHA, NE
MLB

'Are you kidding me?!': Sooner flips into dugout to make catch

The Oklahoma Sooners clearly will throw caution to the wind in order to help bring home the program’s first College World Series title since 1994. If you weren’t convinced of that fact after Sooners outfielder Kendall Pettis flipped over the side wall to make a catch last week, you will be once you see what first baseman Blake Robertson did Sunday to begin a College World Series game against Notre Dame in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
City
Johnson, OK
On3.com

Oregon walk-on quarterback A.J. Abbott enters transfer portal

Oregon’s quarterback depth took a hit on Sunday. A.J. Abbott, a walk-on redshirt freshman for the Ducks, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal. Abbott, who starred at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, came to Oregon after a decorated prep career. He attended the same high school as former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck and broke many of the records Luck set there — including the program’s single-season touchdown record.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas A&M Fans Go Viral During College World Series

Texas A&M's infamous "ball!" chant went viral during the College World Series on Sunday. Aggies fans start chanting for the next "ball" to be pitched when someone is struggling with their accuracy during a game. Texas was on the wrong end of the chant on Sunday afternoon. Check it out:
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Reveals Final 4 Schools

Carnell Tate is one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023, and it looks like the five-star receiver is ready to make a decision on his future Monday. This weekend, Tate revealed his top four schools via Twitter after receiving 37 scholarship offers. According to the IMG...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Sooners#Espn#Cws#Rbi#The College World Series
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Mistake

During Friday's SportsCenter, Matt Barrie made a minor miscue while looking ahead to a College World Series matchup. Previewing a matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, he referred to the Aggies as another state competitor also playing in Omaha, Nebraska. “Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college...
OMAHA, NE
On3.com

ESPN releases FPI College Football Top 25 for 2022

The almighty ESPN Football Power Index has released its rankings ahead of the 2022 College Football season. Rather than bore you with all 100+ division one teams, we’ve got the top 25. Although I will note that New Mexico State is projected to be the worst team in the country with an FPI of -21.2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
On3.com

Josh Heupel believes Tennessee's exciting brand will parlay into recruiting successes

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State over Tennessee on Monday — a tough blow for the Vols but hardly a deathknell for their 2023 recruiting class. The Vols currently have nine public pledges, including a trio of Top 100 prospects headlined by 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The California standout was considered by some to be the best player in the country at the OT7 event in Las Vegas earlier this month and he remains the foundational piece of perhaps Tennessee’s first Top 10 recruiting class (currently ranked No. 9 by On3) in close to a decade.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Dave Van Horn discusses Chris Lanzilli's home run, Arkansas' pitching plan Wednesday

Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli added to the lead over Auburn in an elimination game at the College World Series with a two-run home run which immediately followed a close call at second base on Tuesday night. After Auburn unsuccessfully challenged a play earlier in the game, the coaching staff chose not to go to the monitor on a play which would have ended the inning.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy