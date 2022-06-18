Justin Benton chooses West Virginia over Penn State

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Covington (Ga.) Newton three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton took his official visit to the West Virginia the first weekend of June, which was his first time visiting the school.

That’s all the time he needed to know it was the place for him.

Benton announced Saturday he has picked the Mountaineers, choosing the school over runner-up Penn State.

“I’m confident in my decision to commit to WVU,” Benton told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They have a clear vision for me. When I went on my visit it felt like home away from home. They value me as a player and a person.”

Benton is the No. 405 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.

He is the 11th commit in the Mountaineers recruiting class and second-highest commit after Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.

He believes he will be a good fit in the program and is excited about the chance to play early for the team.

“What really set them apart was the defensive scheme they play in and the opportunity that I have to get on the field early,” Benton said.