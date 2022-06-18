ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football countdown to kickoff: 77 days until 2022 season

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kv3bS_0gF6ClW800
Trevor Keegan and Ryan Hayes have played next to each other for a long time. (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

There’s much anticipation heading into the Michigan Wolverines football season, and TheWolverine.com is counting down the days until the Sept. 3 opener against Colorado State. We’ll discuss the current Michigan events, upcoming season and/or take a look at a significant number that correlates with how many days remain until kickoff, whether it be a player’s jersey number, a year, a date, a score, etc.

There are 11 weeks (77 days) until Michigan football kicks off its 2022 season at home against Colorado State. Today’s use of the No. 77 will actually spotlight two guys who carried the designation.

77s of recent Michigan past

The first is Jon Jansen, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and Clawson, Michigan native. Jansen played tight end in high school, earning Prep Football Report All-Midwest and Detroit News Blue Chip honors for his play.

Jansen was a stalwart at right tackle for the Wolverines, starting a school-record 50 games and earning the nickname “Rock”. A former Michigan co-captain, he was part of a program that helped win a national championship in 1997.

Jansen was a second-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 1999 and had a long pro career, as well. He spent a decade in the nation’s capital before coming home and spending his last season with the Detroit Lions. He finished his NFL career with 125 starts in 137 games played.

Since 2018, Jansen has co-hosted Inside Michigan Football on TV and has been a morning radio host with Mike Stone on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. This year will be his first on color commentary for Michigan football with Doug Karsch on the play-by-play call.

The strong 77 legacy continues

Michigan has a strong history over the last few decades of the number 77. It does not get better in recent memory than Jake Long, a Lapeer, Michigan native who was with the program from 2003-07. Long was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year, two-time first-eam All-Big Ten selection and two-time consensus All-American. His strong play earned him the designation of No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, selected by the Miami Dolphins.

Long would play in the NFL for nine seasons with the Dolphins (2008-12), St. Louis Rams (2013-14), Atlanta Falcons (2015) and Minnesota Vikings (2016). He made four Pro Bowls in the league and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-teamer in 2009.

Michigan’s current 77 jersey is manned by senior guard Trevor Keegan, who has appeared in 19 career games with 12 at guard. He made 11 starts in 2021 and was part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award, handed out to the top offensive line group in the country. Keegan was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree last season and is projected to once again hold down the left guard spot.

Michigan football countdown to kickoff

78 days | 79 days | 80 days | 81 days | 82 days | 83 days | 84 days | 85 days | 86 days | 87 days | 88 days | 89 days | 90 days | 91 days | 92 days | 93 days | 94 days | 95 days | 96 days | 97 days | 98 days | 99 days | 100 days

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Former Purdue Standout Swanigan Dead at 25

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Caleb Swanigan was found dead in Fort Wayne, Indiana Monday night at the age of 25 for what authorities are calling “natural causes.” Swanigan committed to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in April of 2015 but four weeks later he opted to sign with Purdue. He played two years in the Big Ten and was conference player of the year his sophomore season. He was the 26th pick in the NBA draft and played three seasons in the league but had not played any since 2019.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Detroit News

Coroner: Former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Fort Wayne, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clawson, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lapeer, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press sues MSU over donor gifts to fund Mel Tucker's salary

The Detroit Free Press sued Michigan State University on Tuesday, asking a judge to order the school to turn over gift agreements with two of its largest donors. The suit, filed in the state Court of Claims, alleges Michigan State violated state open records laws when it first denied a Free Press request for its agreements with the two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, and then when MSU President Samuel Stanley denied an appeal for the records.
DETROIT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Konecny and Piasecki play in All Star game at Comerica Park; Konecny chosen MVP

DETROIT—Mona Shores graduates Mark Konecny and Aaron Piasecki had the opportunity to showcase their talents Monday afternoon, in the East-West 2022 MHSBCA (Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association) All Star game at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers. Konecny doubled in his first plate appearance for the West...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Jansen
99.1 WFMK

Inside Henry Ford’s 1908 (First?) Mansion, Detroit, Michigan

Henry Ford’s Detroit house (well, at least ONE of ‘em) is on the market – on sale for the first time in over forty years. Former owners Jerald and Marilyn Mitchell have it listed for $975,000 (a mere bag o’ shells, right?) and the couple plans on moving into an assisted living facility in Ann Arbor. They’ve lived there since 1985, keeping it in shape and restoring it to its original condition. This means many fixtures are originals, including bathtubs and toilets. According to Mr. Mitchell, “I never considered it our house. It was always Mr. Ford’s house and we were the stewards”.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Outdoor Bars in America

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelawaits.com

Detroit Is Home To The Newly Crowned Best Pastry Chef In The U.S.

A small, modern patisserie in the heart of downtown Detroit is home to the 2022 Outstanding Pastry Chef. Warda Bouguettaya won the James Beard Foundation honor at the awards on June 13 in Chicago. The win is a first for Detroit in nearly 30 years. The Detroit Free Press said...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Dolphins#Vikings#American Football#College Football#Thewolverine Com#Detroit News Blue Chip#The Washington Redskins#The Detroit Lions
fox2detroit.com

Stellantis layoffs in Sterling Heights incoming • Divine Child HS coach charged • Juneteenth commemorated

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Layoffs are expected to hit one of Stellantis's manufacturing plants in Michigan, with announcements about who will lose their jobs coming as soon as Monday. The layoffs, first announced on June 14, will impact employees at the Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights. According to a letter sent from the UAW, the chapter was told by management it wants to begin "an indefinite lay-off (from the bottom up) starting as early as Monday, June 20, 2022."
The Detroit Free Press

Caribbean fusion spot and a pizza joint now have meat alternatives on the menu

New vegan menu items using meat alternatives are coming to two Detroit restaurant menus. Max Hardy, an award-winning chef, teamed up with a Kellogg’s division to incorporate plant-based products into several menu items. Kellogg's Away From Home focuses on working with its brands and food service operators.  Among the brands that cereal giant Kellogg's owns is MorningStar Farms, a line of plant-based meat alternatives. ...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Duggan Joined Detroit Leaders for Opening of Textures By Nefertiti Salon

Textures By Nefertiti, a beauty salon and “hair spa,” celebrated its long-anticipated grand opening on June 16th. The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the Motor City Match (MCM) Round 13 Cash and Design Track awardee received a $70,000 cash grant to help open the hair salon.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman run over by pedal bar in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – An accident involving a pedal bar in Downtown Detroit sends a woman to the hospital. The incident happened outside of Comerica Park. The woman who is said to be in her mid-20s seen in the video player above was talking to the paramedics as she is alert and conscious.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Suburbs will choose who represents Detroit

The next representative from Detroit's largest congressional district will likely be picked by suburban voters. Nine Democrats, all Detroiters and all but one African American, are seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. Nearly all are well-known and each enjoys a solid constituent base within the city limits.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates: Which Detroit coney island is better -- American or Lafayette?

DETROIT – It’s perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists. Detroit coney dogs are, undoubtedly, the best variation of the coney island hot dog. For those who aren’t aware, coney dogs in Detroit are made with beef hot dogs, preferably with a natural casing, are topped with a beef chili (no beans), mustard and diced white onions, and are served in a steamed bun. (And for those who still aren’t aware, please become aware. They’re delicious.)
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy