'Dirty' Dan Jackson with a timely reminder: don't overlook Dawgs safety

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Reid Bauer #30 of the Arkansas Razorbacks has his punt blocked by Dan Jackson #47 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Reid Bauer; Dan Jackson

Georgia opponents: underestimate Dan Jackson at your own risk. ‘Dirty Dan’ is out for blood in 2022.

I didn’t bestow that nickname upon the Georgia football safety. It’s just what he goes by after Eric Stokes gave him the title.

Check out the highlight tape he shared this week to his instagram. Says it right there at the beginning. ‘Dirty Dan.’

If there’s one thing Georgia football fans love, it’s a great nickname. Hot Rod. Mailman. Now there’s Dirty Dan.

Just a Georgia football safety flying under the radar

When you think about the Georgia football safety position this season, other names may come to mind before ‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson.

Christopher Smith and Tykee Smith return to anchor the position group in 2022. On3’s rankings place the duo high on its list, for instance:

While Christopher Smith established himself as a steady presence in the Georgia football secondary, and Tykee Smith certainly has some well-earned hype in his first healthy season after transferring from West Virginia, ‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson also made plays for the Dawgs on defense and special teams.

He’s the perfect undercover assassin for Georgia football. And he’s still a walk-on.

That didn’t keep him from blocking a seismic momentum-establishing punt in Georgia’s 37-0 shutout against Arkansas.

He played in every game of Georgia’s National Championship run, and had a season-high seven tackles in his first start against Kentucky.

Dirty Dan also led all Georgia defenders with six stops against Auburn, and six against Missouri.

He also sacrificed every bone in his body to help Kelee Ringo complete his pick-six journey against Alabama in the National Championship game.

Because that’s. What. Dirty. Dan. Does.

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.