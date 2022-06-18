Skip Johnson reveals difference in Oklahoma's win over Texas A&M

Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Skip Johnson was elated with his team’s performance in Oklahoma‘s victory over Texas A&M in their opening game of the College World Series.

The Sooners jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the game, never looking back against the Aggies. Afterwards, Johnson explained what he thought was the difference in his team’s victory.

“I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum in the game, early in the game,” stated Johnson. “Settled Jake down a little bit early. Then having the long inning in the second inning was even tougher on him because you sit there, don’t get to play catch in the dugout even though it’s hot. Only get five warm-ups in between. I thought the defense played really good. They were a tough lineup. Credit to them. They fouled a lot of pitches off and grinded bats on you. In the middle innings we kept it going. And then really helped us late to score run to take the momentum back on our side.

“I think that’s the biggest difference is we gather the momentum and kept the momentum and then gave it away and then got it back. And really proud of the kids — or not kids, young men — for battling and grinding out pitch to pitch.”

In their next game, Oklahoma will be looking for more of the same. However, the Sooners will be facing arguably the hottest team in the nation, as Skip Johnson’s bunch is slated to face Notre Dame on Sunday.

More on Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Moreover, the Sooners knocked Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer out of the game in the second inning thanks to a seven-run outburst, capped by a three-run home run from Jimmy Crooks to take a commanding 8-0 lead over the Aggies. It was the first game of the CWS after both teams advanced out of their respective Super Regionals.

Dettmer was on the hook for seven of the eight Oklahoma runs in the first two innings since he left the game with two runners on, while Texas A&M got a few of those runs back thanks to a three-run home run from Jordan Thompson in the bottom of the inning, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the deficit.

Now, Jim Schlossnagle’s Texas A&M squad will face Texas on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, with all the chips at the center of the table.