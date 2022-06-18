ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Two Dead and Multiple Injured After Miami Boat Collision, Coast Guard Says

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two bodies following a terrifying boat crash Friday in Miami’s Biscayne Bay where 12 people were aboard. The agency said it received a call from...

Watch: Passengers Flee Burning Jet After Landing at Miami Airport

A rough landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon left an airplane on fire and three people hospitalized, an airport spokesperson said in a statement. Taking off from the Dominican Republic, Red Air Flight 203 had 126 people aboard when it experienced apparent gear failure. When its front landing gear “collapsed,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has opened an investigation, a fire was sparked. Footage of the incident shows the MD-82 at rest in the grass at the airport, with passengers scurrying onto a nearby runway. While the three injured passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the remaining passengers were brought to the airport terminal via bus, Miami-Dade Aviation Department communication director Greg Chin said. The flames were subsequently brought under control by fire crews. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have sent teams to investigate the incident.
MIAMI, FL
New York City, NY
