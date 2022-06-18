LOOK: 5-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning on his official visit to Texas

Chad Simmons/On3

New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning is on his final official visit of the season to Texas.

And he is doing it alongside his high school teammate and three-star tight end Will Randle.

The two were photographed with Michael Taaffe inside Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.

Texas is the current favorite to land Arch Manning

The race for Arch Manning is believed to a two-team race at this point between Texas and Georgia. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the slight edge to the Longhorns at 50.3%.

“This is boiling down to the two different types of stability: Program stability at Georgia and offensive/development stability at Texas,” Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas said in his preview of Manning’s weekend. “If Arch selected Georgia, there would be uncertainty over what offensive minds he would play for. Current offensive coordinator Todd Monken is upwardly mobile and unlikely to be in Athens much longer.”

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

While Manning’s commitment is far from over, it does appear that Randle will be heading to Austin. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas a 99.0% chance of landing Randle.

Randle is the No. 499 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.