ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

LOOK: 5-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning on his official visit to Texas

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfZbB_0gF6COPX00
Chad Simmons/On3

New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning is on his final official visit of the season to Texas.

And he is doing it alongside his high school teammate and three-star tight end Will Randle.

The two were photographed with Michael Taaffe inside Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium.

Texas is the current favorite to land Arch Manning

The race for Arch Manning is believed to a two-team race at this point between Texas and Georgia. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the slight edge to the Longhorns at 50.3%.

“This is boiling down to the two different types of stability: Program stability at Georgia and offensive/development stability at Texas,” Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas said in his preview of Manning’s weekend. “If Arch selected Georgia, there would be uncertainty over what offensive minds he would play for. Current offensive coordinator Todd Monken is upwardly mobile and unlikely to be in Athens much longer.”

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

While Manning’s commitment is far from over, it does appear that Randle will be heading to Austin. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas a 99.0% chance of landing Randle.

Randle is the No. 499 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Tulowitzki Candidate For Major Job: Fans React

After his playing career came to an end, All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was hired by the Texas Longhorns as an assistant coach. Though he hasn't been a college coach for that long, he's already being looked at for marquee jobs. According to multiple reports, Tulowitzki is a candidate to become...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Austin, TX
fanrecap.com

Texas football climbs three spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings

Texas appears to be gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. After two big weekends of official visits, the Longhorns landed two prospects in the 2023 cycle. Three-star tight end Spencer Shannon committed on June 13, and three-star tight end Will Randle announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Climate change could make Texas more like the Sonoran Desert

SAN MARCOS, Texas — New federal funds are on their way to Texas to pay for climate change research. On Monday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced a $2 million project to better protect Texas aquifers, rivers, and lakes and figure out how to deal with dwindling water supplies. “I think...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Justin Wells
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco as the Central Texas firefighters who lost their lives following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Lockhart. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of State Park Rd./ FM 20 and San Jacinto St. at about 1:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle wreck, involving a fire truck [...]
LOCKHART, TX
kolomkobir.com

Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Darrell K#Insidetexas Lrb#Inside Texas
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
sgbonline.com

Nike Seeking To Move Into Smaller Space In Georgetown

Nike has submitted a proposal to the Old Georgetown Board to move to 3235 M Street NW in a space about one-third the size smaller than its flagship location at 3040 M Street NW, according to the Washington Business Journal. Nike’s current lease expires early next year. Reports surfaced...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CultureMap Austin

Modern eco-friendly home springs onto market for $669,000 in charming Lockhart

A unique eco-friendly home that almost certainly would cost thousands dollars more in Austin just went on the market in the quaint Caldwell County town of Lockhart. The 2,048-square-foot, ranch-style home, called Lockhart Modern Love, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s listed at $699,000. The same home in Austin likely would go for at least $730,000, based on current median prices in the city.
LOCKHART, TX
smcorridornews.com

Hays Central Appraisal District caught using unauthorized MLS data to determine home values

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Austin Board of Realtors (ABOR) sent a cease and desist letter to the Hays Central Appraisal District (HCAD) to stop using Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data. ABOR said they were made aware that an appraiser working for HCAD may have accessed data from their MLS system ACTRIS, violating their terms of service.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy