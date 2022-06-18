One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning.
Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka
After an investigation, Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka, was taken into police custody for a Reckless 2nd Degree Murder charge. Cervantes was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.Geary Co. enforcement operation ends in 17 arrests Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0