NM Sec. of State says Otero Commissioners ‘finally did the right thing’

OTERO COUNTY, NM ( KTSM ) – At the very end with little wiggle room, the Commissioners of Otero County in New Mexico complied with and obeyed the Supreme Court order to certify the results of the primary election with a 2-1 vote on Friday. Four days earlier on Monday, the three commissioners voted against approval.

Republican County Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly voted to certify the results from the state’s June 7 primary. The only objection from a commissioner came from Couy Griffin.

The New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, released a statement following the certification by the Otero County Commissioners:

I am relieved that the Otero County Commission finally did the right thing and followed their duty under New Mexico law to certify the free and fair results of the 2022 Primary Election. The voters of Otero County and the candidates who duly won their primaries can now rest assured that their voices have been heard and the General Election can proceed as planned. We note that the Commission admitted that they did not have any facts to support not certifying the election results. It’s unfortunate that we had to take action to make sure Otero County voters were not disenfranchised. We have great confidence in the Otero County Clerk and her staff who oversaw this election and properly canvassed these results and it is a shame that the Commission pushed our state to the brink of a crisis by their actions.

Earlier in the week , Oliver sent a letter to the Attorney General of New Mexico calling for a criminal and civil investigation into the Otero County Commissioners.

