NM Sec. of State says Otero Commissioners ‘finally did the right thing’
OTERO COUNTY, NM ( KTSM ) – At the very end with little wiggle room, the Commissioners of Otero County in New Mexico complied with and obeyed the Supreme Court order to certify the results of the primary election with a 2-1 vote on Friday. Four days earlier on Monday, the three commissioners voted against approval.
Republican County Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly voted to certify the results from the state’s June 7 primary. The only objection from a commissioner came from Couy Griffin.
The New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, released a statement following the certification by the Otero County Commissioners:
Earlier in the week , Oliver sent a letter to the Attorney General of New Mexico calling for a criminal and civil investigation into the Otero County Commissioners.
