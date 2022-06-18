ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

NM Sec. of State says Otero Commissioners ‘finally did the right thing’

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PxJK_0gF6Bjmt00

OTERO COUNTY, NM ( KTSM ) – At the very end with little wiggle room, the Commissioners of Otero County in New Mexico complied with and obeyed the Supreme Court order to certify the results of the primary election with a 2-1 vote on Friday. Four days earlier on Monday, the three commissioners voted against approval.

Republican County Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly voted to certify the results from the state’s June 7 primary. The only objection from a commissioner came from Couy Griffin.

The New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, released a statement following the certification by the Otero County Commissioners:

I am relieved that the Otero County Commission finally did the right thing and followed their duty under New Mexico law to certify the free and fair results of the 2022 Primary Election. The voters of Otero County and the candidates who duly won their primaries can now rest assured that their voices have been heard and the General Election can proceed as planned. We note that the Commission admitted that they did not have any facts to support not certifying the election results. It’s unfortunate that we had to take action to make sure Otero County voters were not disenfranchised. We have great confidence in the Otero County Clerk and her staff who oversaw this election and properly canvassed these results and it is a shame that the Commission pushed our state to the brink of a crisis by their actions.

Earlier in the week , Oliver sent a letter to the Attorney General of New Mexico calling for a criminal and civil investigation into the Otero County Commissioners.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

We haven’t heard the last about election conspiracy theories

Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly smells something fishy with the results of the recent primary election. Matherly didn’t come right out and accuse the winners of cheating, but said he knew of at least one case where “ghost” ballots were returned from an address where the homeowner had died.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Rains impact burn scars near Ruidoso

The rains have already had an impact on burn scars near Ruidoso. Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood documented this rain and soot mixture along Eagle Creek Canyon Road on Monday while checking areas affected by the Nogal and McBride fires.
RUIDOSO, NM
kolomkobir.com

Community stresses resilience after wildfire

RUIDOSO – Kristen Hall remembers the day the McBride Fire started like it was yesterday. That day, April 12, Hall was at the Canyon Hideaway & Escape RV camp, which she helps manage with family members, and the winds were blowing so hard they felt like a hurricane. The...
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
State
Florida State
newmexiconomad.com

The Classic Desert Aire Hotel | Alamogordo

The Classic Desert Aire Hotel offers a variety of room and suite styles to accommodate both leisure and business travelers. Each guest room features a warm and inviting décor, comfy king or queen beds, a large flat screen television, mini-fridge, microwave, and a coffee/tea maker. Additionally, they provide free high-speed wireless internet in rooms and public areas, free parking, a guest laundry, an on-site business center, a meeting and banquet room, friendly front desk hosts, and complimentary carryout breakfast. After a day exploring the beauty of the Tularosa Basin and Sacramento Mountains, you can lounge on the sundeck or take a dip in the seasonable outdoor pool. They also have a dog wash to clean off (or cool off) your canine companions.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of dismembering victim after murder

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Gonzales is accused of dismembering his victim then storing the body parts in five-gallon buckets at his Alamogordo home. Gonzalez was arrested back in 2020 but was not indicted by a grand jury until this week. According to investigators, Gonzalez shot Eddy Artiaga in the head before decapitating and dismembering the […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy