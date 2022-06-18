ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson adds to class, lands four-star LB Dee Crayton

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star linebacker Dee Crayton couldn’t wait to join the growing and talented class of 2023 at Clemson.

Crayton, the No. 319 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings, is now the 12th commitment for the Tigers.

Clemson has now landed nine commits this month alone. Crayton was on the official visit with many of the new commits back on June 3-5. For Crayton, that visit helped him make his decision. Clemson has been home every time he’s been on campus.

“It confirmed it,” Crayton told On3. “Every time that I go back, it feels home for me and my family. I see myself being there in the future. The family atmosphere, the winning culture, my relationship with coach Wes (Goodwin) and the coaching staff were big. It really didn’t feel like a school. It felt like my second home.”

Clemson has made a run up the 2023 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings. They were No. 6 overall prior to Crayton’s commitment.

Crayton knows the Tigers aren’t done. He has high expectations of where the class will eventually land. Playing alongside other great players was another key factor for Crayton.

“This class is loading up,” Crayton “Eventually we’ll have the No. 1 class. You can mark my words on that.”

Clemson is coming off their most losses in a single season since 2014. The Tigers still finished with a 9-3 record. They hadn’t lost three games since the 2014 season.

Crayton feels the standard will remain high and with the class that is brewing the Tigers will be back in competition for titles soon.

“The way Clemson develops their players, they prioritize developing the players that they recruit,” Crayton said. “They don’t get into the transfer portal. They are focusing on the main thing, which is the players on their roster. They’re trying to pull the best out of you every day. They prioritize the classroom as much as they do stuff on the field. There are great players around me and we’re going to push ourselves. That’s going to pay off when you see us against other teams on Saturdays.”

Comments / 1

 

POLITICS
