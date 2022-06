(CBS4) – A man was in the midst of apparently attempting to kidnap two hikers — husband and wife — on Friday morning in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area when law enforcement showed up. That man has been identified as Kerry Endsley, 73. Kerry Endsley (credit: Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a witness, a man who was hiking in the area, saw the entire encounter and called 911 just after 8 a.m. The hiker told authorities that he was on a trail near the 3600 block of S. Oak Way and saw two hikers being held...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO