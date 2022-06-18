ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

A third Queens victim recovered from 5-alarm NYC house fire

By Maddie Panzer, Khristina Narizhnaya, Melissa Klein
 3 days ago

The body of a third victim was recovered Saturday from the scene of a five-alarm fire in Queens that had already claimed two lives, authorities said.

The blaze at 104-19 125th Street in South Ozone Park Friday killed a husband and wife in their 50s, and the body found in the remains of the destroyed home Saturday was their son, according to neighbors and relatives.

One of the victims, Nanda Balo Persaud, 59, retired from a medical company that made pills, according to his sister, Mohani Persaud.

“He was my brother. What can I really say? He was a good person. I am really sad,” she said.

His wife, Bono Salima “Sally” Persaud, worked at Kennedy Airport and their son, Devon Persaud, was 22, family and neighbors said.

The couple also had another son, Boyo, who was at the fire scene Saturday but declined to comment.

“This family perished in the fire and did not deserve to die like this. They were always so welcoming, treated everyone like family, and always tried their best to put a smile on everyone’s faces,” Abid Ally, a cousin of Sally Persaud, wrote on a GoFundMe appeal she created to help fund funeral expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OL4C_0gF6BCr200
The fire at 104-19 125th Street in Ozone Park Friday killed a husband and wife in their 50s.
Joe DeMaria for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263oMQ_0gF6BCr200
Neighbors said the three-story house had four apartments.
Joe DeMaria for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Md0rP_0gF6BCr200
A five-alarm blaze destroyed three houses in Ozone Park, Queens.
Kevin C. Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybEVw_0gF6BCr200
Nanda Balo Persaud was 59.
nanda.persaud.773/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQeqh_0gF6BCr200
Devon Persaud was 22.
Family photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDEoQ_0gF6BCr200
Bono Salima Persaud worked at Kennedy Airport.
Family photo

She said the family didn’t have the resources to pay for the funerals and “family members abroad in Guyana do not have the finances to come and say their final goodbyes.”

The fire, which began about 2 p.m., ravaged the three-story house that neighbors said had four apartments, located in the attic, second floor, first floor and basement, where the Persaud family lived.

Two other houses were destroyed and five more were damaged by the inferno. High winds help spread the flames.

The cause is still under investigation, according to the FDNY.

Adam Santra, 15, who lives in the house next door to where the victims perished, said he wasn’t home at the time and his sister called him on FaceTime and showed him the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KD8w_0gF6BCr200
Authorities are currently investigating what caused the five-alarm fire.
Joe DeMaria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qux89_0gF6BCr200
A resident watches firefighters clear out the five-alarm blaze in Ozone Park, Queens.
Joe DeMaria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9qiJ_0gF6BCr200
Resident Valmacky Chattergoon claimed firefighters had trouble containing the five-alarm blaze.
Joe DeMaria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFyKV_0gF6BCr200
Authorities confirmed the devastating fire killed Nanda Balo, his wife and his son.
Joe DeMaria

“All you could see is our house engulfed in flames,” he said. “Everybody is OK. We’re staying with family members at the moment.”

Valmacky Chattergoon who lives on a nearby block, said he saw firefighters struggling to extinguish the blaze.

“They’re yelling ‘We can’t do it. We can’t go inside. The fire is still high.’ They we’re trying to go inside and they saw the roof collapse and the chief said, ‘Pull back, pull back,’ ” Chattergoon said.

