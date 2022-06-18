Divine Child HS coach charged with sexual abuse after police say he asked teen for sexually explicit photos in exchange for pot

DEARBORN (WWJ) - A 24-year-old coach for a high school wrestling team in Dearborn has been charged with soliciting pornographic photos from a teenage boy, authorities announced Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Phillip Fenzel, 24, of White Lake Township, was arranged on several charges of sex abuse after police accuse him of asking a 15-year-old student to send him the photographs in exchange for marijuana, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Fenzel is the coach for the Divine Child High School wrestling team -- he was arrested on Friday by the Dearborn Police Department.

School officials for Divine Child said they were concerned over the accusations and will work with police during their investigation.

"Divine Child High School is aware of an alleged incident that led to the arrest … We are very concerned about these allegations and are cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation. All questions at this time should be directed to the Dearborn Police Department."

Fenzel was reported by Fox 2 to also be a teacher at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

The wrestling coach has been charged with four counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and four counts of Using a Computer to Communicate with Another to Commit a Crime.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday at noon in 19th District Court before Judge Mark Sommers.