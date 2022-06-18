The Rich Eisen Show reveals G.O.A.T. player for every NFC North team

It’s no easy undertaking in choosing the all-time great for every NFC North team, unless it’s pertaining to the Detroit Lions.

Sure, “Megatron” Calvin Johnson was an absolute juggernaut on the football field, but there’s an offensive presence on the Lions’ Mount Rushmore that surpasses even the legacy of one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

However, things start to get really fun when talking about the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. There are multiple players capable of sitting on the mountaintop and being deemed the G.O.A.T. of those teams.

The Rich Eisen Show’s TJ Jefferson broke things down for the Vikings, Packers, Lions and Chicago Bears in a segment where he named the greatest player of all time for each of those respective franchises.

Here are the names that made the NFC North’s list.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports