Channing Tatum “wasn’t sure what to do with a little strong little girl” when he first became a single father. Tatum shares custody of his nine-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Since the former couple's split in 2018, the 21 Jump Street actor has learned to conquer his fears of raising a child. In an interview about his latest children's book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, Tatum opened up to Fatherly about what he's learned and the advice he has for all the dads out there. Namely, don't be afraid to play dress-up.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO