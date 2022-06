In my first seven days on the PCT, I hiked from Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland, OR, to Etna, CA. I’ve lived in Virginia the last seven years; for the last two, I’ve lived in a tiny town in Central VA that is spitting distance (as my dad would say) from Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail. Thus, most of my training for the PCT happened at either my gym or on some of the 500 miles of trail in SNP.

