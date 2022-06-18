Dog Stolen From Parma Pet Store

SAN JOSE -- An overnight standoff involving a double homicide suspect in San Jose has ended after officers opened fire at the man who has been taken to the hospital, police said Wednesday morning.The shooting comes after a 12-hour-long standoff with police at a home on the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose where the suspect had barricaded himself. The unidentified suspect has no connection to the property, police said.The man is a suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive in East San Jose. Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said he is also suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in Modesto on Tuesday.Police said the suspect opened fire at officers during a brief chase on Tuesday and officers returned fire. During the Bendorf Dr. standoff, some residents in the area were evacuated after additional shots were fired by the suspect during the barricade. It was not clear whether the suspect was shot by police and his injuries were unknown.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO