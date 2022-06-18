ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dog Stolen From Parma Pet Store

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Parma) - Police say a Yorkshire Terrior was stolen from Petland in Parma on West Ridgewood Drive. The dog was...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

SJ standoff with double homicide suspect ends in gunfire; suspect hospitalized

SAN JOSE -- An overnight standoff involving a double homicide suspect in San Jose has ended after officers opened fire at the man who has been taken to the hospital, police said Wednesday morning.The shooting comes after a 12-hour-long standoff with police at a home on the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose where the suspect had barricaded himself. The unidentified suspect has no connection to the property, police said.The man is a suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive in East San Jose. Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said he is also suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman in Modesto on Tuesday.Police said the suspect opened fire at officers during a brief chase on Tuesday and officers returned fire. During the Bendorf Dr. standoff, some residents in the area were evacuated after additional shots were fired by the suspect during the barricade. It was not clear whether the suspect was shot by police and his injuries were unknown.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy