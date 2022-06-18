ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DNC raised more than $16 million in May, setting new high for this point of midterm cycle

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has raised more than $66 million so far this calendar year, the most it has raised at this point in a midterm election year, it says.

The DNC posted on Twitter on Saturday that it raised $16.1 million during the month of May, contributing to that record total. Politico was the first to report the figures.

“With so much at stake, grassroots supporters are fired up about electing Democrats as we head into November,” the tweet states.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison also posted about the total Saturday, a couple of days ahead of the next Federal Election Commission monthly filing deadline. He quoted a line from Politico’s story saying the DNC plans to invest the money it has raised into a $70 million spending plan for the midterm elections, which will surpass the $30 million spent during the 2018 midterms.

Politico reported the DNC had its best online fundraising month, topping the next-highest monthly mark by almost $2 million. The best-performing emails of the DNC’s online fundraising campaign were signed by President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to the outlet.

The Republican National Committee outraised the DNC in April, $14.2 million to $13 million.

The most recent figures come as Democrats are seeking to keep control of both houses of Congress despite issues such as rising inflation and supply shortages. They are also trying to buck a historical trend that typically sees a sitting president’s party lose seats in Congress during the midterm elections of their first term.

Comments

Cat Woman
3d ago

Don't forget to add the kickback money from the Ukraine. Everytime the Whitehouse 'donates' taxpayer money to the Ukraine, the DNC gets it's share. 😡

Reply(2)
32
Stormtrooper Of Death
3d ago

All the Democrats will do if they get elected is to attack your freedom. They will censor you, lock down your business, cut off your trade, raise your tax, force experimental drugs on you and try to destroy your livelihood.

Reply(4)
15
William Halverson
3d ago

a wave of grassroots supporters? the high inflation even impacts media time and workers. but while the article is careful to praise the fund-raising, the article is also careful to not reveal who the contributors are.

Reply
10
