Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon
By Mason penelope
timesnewsexpress.com
3 days ago
The shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death. El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside...
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon on Tuesday defended his policies amid criticism following reports that the deceased suspect accused of killing two El Monte, California, police officers, was on probation at the time of the incident. Justin William Flores, who is accused of fatally shooting El Monte Police Department...
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail for attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies while he has been in custody. Jurors found Anthony Rauda, 45, guilty June...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the department, Villanueva is experiencing mild symptoms. “Regrettably, the Sheriff has tested positive for Covid. He has mild symptoms but is in good spirits,” read...
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
A former top prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office was properly demoted in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed a female co-worker for more than 2 1/2 years, a judge ruled Tuesday.
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Deputies are investigating a burglary at the Newhall Jimmy Dean’s Charbroiled Burgers which occurred early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a burglary at the Jimmy Dean’s on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Kansas Street in Newhall, according to officials. “Deputies did find...
Fontana police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place at a fast food restaurant in Fontana that lead to a pursuit on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 7 p.m when officers attempted to make contact with a vehicle at a Jack in the Box restaurant by the 15 freeway and Sierra, according to officer Steve Reed of the Fontana Police Department.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was transitioning into office late in 2018 when then-Capt. Matthew Burson was overseeing a high-profile criminal investigation into an alleged assault involving East L.A. deputies at a station party. At the time, Burson said he was given instructions on behalf of the incoming sheriff...
A woman — who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year — pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter...
The son of a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Josh Waring – who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa — has found himself in trouble with the law again on drug charges.
23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Luvia Lopez, from Inglewood, as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Saturday in Westchester. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area at 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd at 6:28 a.m. on reports of a four-vehicle pile-up [...]
LOS ANGELES – A judge has given a former coroner’s office investigator the option of accepting a reduction of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — to $3 million, or face a new trial on damages.
Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A wild street takeover blocked at least three intersections in South Los Angeles overnight as dozens of people gathered to watch. Several large groups performed dangerous stunts while others did “donuts.”. In video obtained by Eyewitness News Monday, passengers were seen hanging out...
Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding is leading authorities on a pursuit in the Echo Park area. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle in Los Alamitos on Monday morning. The pursuit continued as the suspect led officers southbound into Orange County and back into Los Angeles County from Carson to South Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
Comments / 0