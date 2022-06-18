ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

COLD CASE: Who killed Linda Thompson?

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The death of 25-year-old Linda Thompson still remains unsolved 49 years after she was shot in a neighbors front yard in 1973.

Thompson was dropping her young son off at a babysitter’s house located near the corner of Airport Rd. and Placid Rd.

Thompson and her son were in the front yard when an unknown assailant shot Thompson. She managed to walk inside the house to ask for help but collapsed on the floor. Thompson was taken to St. Francis hospital where she was declared dead.

Witnesses who were inside the house at the time of the shooting reported hearing two gunshots. A large dark-colored car, possibly a Cadillac, was parked in a lot across the street, according to witness statements. A man was seen running from the area, but an accurate description could not be provided. He has gone unidentified since 1973.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Candis Wayside
3d ago

To the family .. Never give up hope that you may find answers. My mother's case was cold for 30 years and I never thought she would rest easy. GOD bless Linda's family especially her son, comfort them and hold those that hurt close. Justice for Linda is waiting if not in this life in the highest court before GOD.

