Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Copper Crow, an Albany stable for of fine food & craft cocktails will re-open it's doors on July 15th at 5pm. The restaurant had been closed for six months after frozen pipes in the warehouse above sent over 65,000 gallons of water cascading into the bar & restaurant causing extensive damage to the historic space back in January. The restaurant will initially be open Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5pm until 1am.

ALBANY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO