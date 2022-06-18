ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville's new superintendent plans to enhance what exists

Jacksonville City Schools this week announced the appointment of its new superintendent, Dr. Michael Howard. He and his wife, Melanie, are pictured. Courtesy photo

The next superintendent of Jacksonville’s public schools says he plans to enhance rather than make big sweeping changes to the system.

“I don’t want to mess up any great things that we already have going on,” Dr. Michael Howard told The Anniston Star on Wednesday. “Once I get in, I really need to listen and learn and just kind of see where we are and where I can start enhancing some things.”

Howard will be bringing years of experience as an educator, including those as superintendent of St. Clair County Schools — but without the baggage of politics. In that county, school superintendent is an elected position.

Howard said he’ll be “raising the bar” with a high level of accountability and expectations.

“Raising the bar” is also the title of a planned “top ten list” Howard has compiled of areas he would like to focus on to help the school move in the right direction. He said the first two — the most important — are the safety and discipline of the staff and students.

“Education can’t occur if those two things don’t happen first so we want to make sure that we’re strong in those areas,” Howard said.

Next, Howard plans to strengthen relationships inside the community that will bolster opportunities for the students, such as the city and county government, parents, local businesses and Jacksonville State University.

Two key components of his plan are expressed by the initials “AAA” and “EEE” — Academics, Athletics and the Arts, and Enroll, Employ and Enlist.

Referring to the first component, academics, athletics and the arts, Howard said, “I feel that we have to provide all three equally for students to be successful, because everybody needs to belong to something while in school — and it’s our duty to create opportunities for them to be a part of something.”

Referring to the second, Howard said, “Our goal as educators is to get those students to the stage to either enroll in the college, employ in a career, or enlist in the military. And anything less than us getting them there, we have failed them.”

Howard is in his 23rd year in education, with most of those spent as a special education teacher and football coach. He was subsequently named assistant principal and then principal of St. Clair County High School, which led to the superintendent’s office for St. Clair County’s public schools.

While Howard enjoyed the job as superintendent, in St. Clair County the position is an elected one and he did not enjoy the political aspects that came with it.

“During the process I realize I’m just not an elected official,” Howard said. “I enjoy being a superintendent but not the ‘having to run’ and ‘seek reelection' and those types of things.”

Asked what it is about the job of superintendent that intrigued him, Howard said he enjoyed “being able to have an impact on staff and students on a central office level.”

He added, “I’m very organized. I like big picture ideas and being able to work through those types of goals. That’s what intrigues me the most about being a superintendent.”

Rather than operating over one school as a principal, being a superintendent allows Howard to spread his work over many schools and enrich the lives of many more than he could as just a principal.

The job of superintendent also means wearing many hats, Howard said.

“One moment you could be talking about a literacy program for elementary students, and the next moment you might be talking about a football coach or a band concert or whatever,” Howard said. “So it’s always something new, constantly, which I really enjoy.”

Freed from political implications of his actions, Howard is able to make hard decisions that serve the children of the school system first and foremost, according to Howard’s assistant superintendent of St. Clair County, Melinda Splawn.

“He’s driven by doing what’s best for kids,” Splawn said. “That always enters into his decision making. He is not pressured much by politics which can oftentimes be involved in these decisions. He’s driven by what’s best for kids.”

“He will research, he’s a data driven guy, he is going to make sure he does all his homework before he does any decision-making of any kind,” Splawn continued.

Splawn said when Howard has a vision for something, he’s great at “leading with charge,” and wants the job done quickly.

“Patience might be his shortfall because once he decides where he wants to go, he wanted to be there yesterday,” Splawn said.

Splawn said Howard was charismatic, gets excited about projects he’s working on, and ultimately wants to “help people move and grow.”

