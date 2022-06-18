ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Knock, knock: House District 40 candidates meet voters where they live

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Alabama House District 40 candidates Julie Borrelli and Chad Robertson say they’re working hard in the final days before the Republican party runoff election Tuesday. Knocking on doors and attending events have put their faces and ideas before the voters.

In the primary outcome May 24, Robertson was only slightly ahead of Borrelli, with a vote count of 1,701 to 1,553.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6O5E_0gF65aRn00
Chad Robertson

“We’ve been doing a lot of groundwork,” Robertson said. “I don’t have a huge budget, never have. I’m running a grassroots campaign and see and meet as many people as I can.”

His music hobby has come in handy. He and several friends who are musicians have played at various events where crowds of people gather.

“I never thought, before now, how many people I meet playing at different things, which is good when running for office,” said Robertson, who plays guitar and sings as a hobby — a break from his ownership of two fitness centers and a convenience store.

Borrelli’s mother has driven her around the House 40 area, which includes parts of Oxford, Pleasant Valley and White Plains north to the Piedmont city limits and all of Cleburne County.

“I’ve spent this time talking to people in the district, attending events and answering questions,” said Borrelli. “Also, I’ve sent out a few mailers and focused on people knowing who I am and why I am the best person for this position.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVSGH_0gF65aRn00
Julie Borrelli

She is on leave from her job as the finance director for the city of Anniston, but because she also has a law degree, these days she works part time as an attorney.

Robertson said voters have told him about the need for better education for students and the importance of workforce development.

“These go hand in hand,” Robertson said. “Also, voters said infrastructure is a big deal to them, both broadband and roads.”

Robertson said he has also talked to voters about the need for the grocery tax to be eliminated.

His biggest concern is that people are too busy to vote because schools are out.

“I am trying to get voters to turn out,” he said. “I also have called people and reminded them to vote.”

Borrelli said voters have also emphasized the need for improved education, and they told her how much they wanted their Second Amendment rights to be protected.

“When I first started going door to door, I dreaded it,” Borrelli said. “I was afraid people would be mean and not come to the door. They have been extremely nice before the primary, and they have been nicer since then. Now, I look forward to knocking on doors and it is a good day when I do. The more people I meet, the more energized I am.”

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff election results

Katie Britt defeated longtime congressman Mo Brooks Tuesday evening in Alabama's primary runoff for the Republican Senate nomination. Hear a recap of Britt's win and Brooks' concession in the video above. Don't see the results? Tap here.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's who's on what ballot in Lee County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote. On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
AL.com

Primary runoff day in Alabama is Tuesday: What time do polls open? Close? Sample ballots

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Alabama Primary Election Run-off on Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The polls in Alabama will be open from 7am until 7pm Tuesday, June 21st for the primary run-off elections. Below are details for south Baldwin Residents including voting locations and offices included in tomorrow's runoff. Included in the Republican runoffs are the following... For...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Second Amendment#House#Republican#Oxford#White Plains
AL.com

Crossover voting in primary is against the law in Alabama: Here’s what that means

Tuesday is a primary runoff day in Alabama. That means the state’s law against crossover voting will be in effect. Enacted in 2017, the law prohibits voters from casting a ballot for one party in a primary and then crossing over to vote in another party’s runoff elections. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24th, you can’t cast a ballot in the Democratic runoff. The prohibition is the same for those who voted in the Democratic primary – no voting in the Republican runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
internewscast.com

Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election? A state law may affect which ballot you can cast

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election on June 21? There’s a relatively new law you should keep in mind when you vote. Since 2017, the state’s Crossover Voting Law makes it illegal to vote for one party in a primary and then vote for another party in a runoff. For example, a voter who cast a Republican ballot in the primary must cast a Republican ballot in the runoff; voting for a Democrat is unlawful.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Clouse: Katie Britt is the clear Alabama First candidate for Senate

In 1995, the Base Realignment and Closure Commission voted to close Fort McClellan in Anniston. The 82-year-old base’s closure, effective in 1999, is a reminder that we are stewards of the Department of Defense installations assigned here. They are not a given. Since McClellan closed, a consensus of public...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
99
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy