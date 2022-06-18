ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE Computer Classes in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

June 18, 2022

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a FREE computer class. Come join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at the Carver Branch Library for FREE computer classes! Learn the basics, and also learn about the history of computing. Every Tuesday at 9:00 am. Registration is requested. Register at www.publiclibrary.cc/class, or call 256-237-8501 (Ext. 313) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

