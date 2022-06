EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police report that they carried out lifesaving efforts at the scene of a possible overdose yesterday at Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Eugene Police Department said that at about 3:45 p.m. on June 20, police arrived to the scene of a possible overdose in a car at the intersection of west Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Police say a sergeant and officers pined the car in place to stop it from rolling away before beginning their efforts in earnest. They add that the man inside the car was not breathing, so they broke the passenger window to get into the car.

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO