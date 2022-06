(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Alton, Ill, 41 year old Steven G. Koening, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt in a motorcycle accident Sunday in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show Koening was headed west on Highway 221, at Henson Road at about 1:45 am. A Deer got into the path of Koenig's motorcycle and was hit. Koening, who was not wearing a helmet during the accident, was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO