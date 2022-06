Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is signing with the New York Mets and owner Steve Cohen. The Mets are in need of outfield depth. The signing couldn’t come at a better time for New York, as they just lost Jeff McNeil to a hamstring injury on Monday afternoon. The severity of McNeil’s injury is unknown, but New York was lacking some outfield depth even before the loss of their top utilityman.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO