El Paso, TX

Texas 4-year-old boy looking for stem cell donor

By AYLIN HERRERA
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KDBC/KFOX) — A stem blood cell donor registration drive was held in hopes of finding a donor for an El Paso, Texas native. Dak Lopez, who is only 4 years old, was diagnosed with...

idahonews.com

