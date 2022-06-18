Texas 4-year-old boy looking for stem cell donor

It’s the same Kitty Glitter Jewelry Sale you know and love – coming at you with a summer edition in a new and convenient location!. Join the cool cats at the Doña Ana Community College East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. (rooms 234 and 236 – look for the Kitty Glitter signs), 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to shop a large selection of costume, quirky, artsy, fun, funky, and fine jewelry, said Kitty Glitter coordinator Jackye Meineke. Prices generally are $1 to $30, and thousands of pieces of jewelry will be available, Meineke said.
