2,000-plus SLO County PG&E customers suffer power outages Saturday. Here are areas affected

Pacific Gas & Electric reported more than 2,000 customers were experiencing unplanned power outages Saturday morning.

According to the PG&E Outage Center’s map, residents in San Luis Obispo, Oceano and Templeton were all experiencing the outages as of 10:27 a.m. Saturday.

In San Luis Obispo, 2,235 customers were affected, compared to 29 in Oceano and three in Templeton.

Oceano and Templeton’s outages were resolved in 45 minutes.

It wasn’t until about 11:42 a.m. that San Luis Obispo’s outage count went down to just two customers, according to the PG&E map.

People can report an outage to PG&E on the Outage Center’s website .