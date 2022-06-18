ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Oduro of South Plainfield wins the triple jump at the Meet of Champions, 2022

By Brian Bobal
 3 days ago
After finishing in second place in the group championships last weekend with a mark of 46-0.50, South Plainfield’s Joseph Oduro rose to the top at Franklin High School in Franklin on Saturday. He bested that mark by more than two feet and won the triple jump at the...

