Roddy Ricch Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle, Lil Keed & More During Show

Photo: Getty Images

The rap world has lost several icons over the past few years. Roddy Ricch dedicated his latest performance to some of those rappers, including Nipsey Hussle and Lil Keed .

Ricch was among the dozens of performers at Pharrell 's Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C. this weekend. On Friday (June 17) night, he performed " Die Young " with a special tribute to the rappers who have lost their lives in recent years, according to Uproxx .

As he sang the lyrics — "Gotta keep it on me, I don't wanna die young / I rather be judged by 12 than carried by six / I'ma go post bail, just look at my wrist / Tell me, why the legends always gotta die quick? — photos of rappers including Juice WRLD and Drakeo The Ruler were seen on stage behind him.

Hussle, who Ricch won a Grammy with for "Racks In The Middle," was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 2019. Juice WRLD overdosed in Chicago later that year. More recently, Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed backstage at a festival in Los Angeles and Lil Keed died of apparent kidney failure earlier this year.

You can watch a video of Roddy Ricch's performance below :